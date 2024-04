Brodin notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Brodin has two points over eight contests since he returned from a two-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 30-year-oldefenseman continues to play on the second pairing in a defense-first role. He's at 25 points, 111 shots on net, 137 blocked shots and a plus-21 rating through 59 outings this season.