Brodin (lower body) will miss Saturday's tilt versus St. Louis, but could return for Thursday's game against San Jose, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Brodin is progressing according to coach John Hynes, and with the Wild off until Thursday after Saturday's home game against St. Louis, he remains a possibility to be ready to play. Brodin has seven goals, 16 assists and 121 blocked shots in 51 games this season.