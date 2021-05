Brodin notched an assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Brodin had the lone helper on Matt Dumba's second-period tally. The 27-year-old Brodin put up a solid 23 points and 99 blocked shots in 53 regular-season outings. He's more of a defensive presence in the top four, but the Swede has topped the 20-point mark in four of the last five campaigns, so he can chip in some offense when called upon.