Brodin injured the AC joint in his shoulder in the first period of Friday's Game 7 versus the Golden Knights, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

The good news is that Brodin is not expected to need surgery to recover from the injury he sustained on a hit from the Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy. The 27-year-old Brodin likely would have missed time had the Wild's season continued beyond Friday. The Swede will probably be fine for the start of the 2021-22 campaign, which should allow him to remain in a top-four role on defense next year.