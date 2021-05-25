Brodin recorded an assist, four hits, two blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Brodin set up Zach Parise's go-ahead goal at 11:57 of the first period. The 27-year-old Brodin has been a pleasant surprise through five playoff games. He's racked up three helpers, 12 blocked shots, nine hits and an even plus-minus rating while logging top-four minutes on the blue line. The Swede will likely continue to play a strong two-way game as the Wild look to stave off elimination again in Wednesday's Game 6.