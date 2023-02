As expected, Brodin (lower body) won't play Wednesday versus the Stars, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Brodin suffered a lower-body injury during Monday's loss to the Coyotes, and it sounds like he could be in danger of missing multiple contests with the issue. With Brodin, who's picked up eight points through 43 games this campaign, on the shelf, look for Alex Goligoski to draw into the lineup versus Dallas.