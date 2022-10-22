Greenway (upper body) was moved to injured reserve Saturday.
Greenway returned briefly Thursday against Vancouver in his season debut before going back on the sidelines. He logged just 2:58 of ice time that night after missing the first three contests of the season. It's unclear at this time when he will be available to return.
