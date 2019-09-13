Wild's Kevin Fiala: Awaiting immigration clearance
Coach Bruce Boudreau hopes Fiala will have his immigration issues resolved by Wednesday or Thursday of next week, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Fiala signed a two-year contract with the Wild on Wednesday, avoiding a holdout into training camp. While that hurdle has been cleared, he still needs to make his way through immigration to rejoin the Wild. Barring a hangup of some sort, Fiala should be available well ahead of the regular season.
