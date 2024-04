Fleury will be guarding the home crease Tuesday against Ottawa, per Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Fleury struggled in his last start, stopping 22 of 27 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to St. Louis on Saturday. The 39-year-old has been decent this year, recording an .899 save percentage and a 16-12-5 record in 36 starts. He will have a favorable matchup against Ottawa who's 13-20-2 on the road.