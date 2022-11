Rossi registered an assist in a 4-1 win against Montreal on Tuesday.

It was Rossi's first career point. In addition to the assist, he has five shots, three blocks and two hits in nine games while averaging 11:39 of ice time. He was the No. 9 pick in the 2020 draft and has plenty of offensive potential, but for now his role with the team is too small for him to contribute regularly.