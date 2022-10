Rossi has been getting an opportunity on the second power-play unit, per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Rossi only has two games worth of NHL experience, but he excelled at the AHL level last season with 18 goals and 53 points in 63 contests and now he's in the running for an opening game roster spot. He has been skating on the fourth line, so his role with the team isn't expected to be substantial out of the gate, but Wild coach Dean Evason did suggest that Rossi "will play on the power play."