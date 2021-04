Zuccarello supplied an assist Wednesday in a 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Zuccarello has proven to be a nice fit for the Wild, as he's averaging a career high in points per game (0.88). On the downside, the Norweigan is hurt by Minnesota's lackluster power play, one that ranks 24th in the league at 17.9 percent. Zuccarello has three goals and three assists on the man advantage through 32 games.