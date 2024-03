Boldy notched an assist in Thursday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Boldy hadn't posted a single point in a game since Feb. 24 -- he had five points in eight games in that span, which included six scoreless outings. The 22-year-old winger helped out on Kirill Kaprizov's second-period marker. Boldy is up to 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists), 176 shots on net, 42 PIM and a plus-6 rating through 60 contests in a top-six role.