Boldy notched an assist and fired three shots on goal in Friday's 7-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Boldy has four points over his last three games, though this was his first even-strength contribution in that span. The 23-year-old winger has been a bright spot for a Wild team that fell short of expectations in 2023-24. He has a career-high 64 points with 215 shots on net, 48 PIM and a plus-5 rating over 72 appearances while featuring prominently in the top six and on the power play.