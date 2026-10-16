Boldy scored three goals on eight shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Blues.

Boldy got the Wild on the board in the first period and added two more tallies, including the eventual game-winner, in the second. He also picked up his first power-play point of the campaign. The 25-year-old has quickly turned around a slow start, earning all seven of his points this season over his last four contests. He's added 35 shots on net, nine hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-6 rating across eight appearances.