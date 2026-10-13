Boldy scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Boldy helped Minnesota establish an early advantage, contributing one of the Wild's three first-period goals. The winger finished with a plus-2 rating and made his presence felt on special teams -- he logged 19:34 of ice time, including 17 seconds on the power play and 3:14 while shorthanded. He also recorded a hit and a blocked shot, adding modest peripheral production to his goal. Boldy endured a slow start to the season and went pointless in his first four appearances, but he has three points (two goals, one helper) over his last two appearances.

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