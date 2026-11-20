Boldy scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added two assists, including one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Boldy helped Minnesota establish control immediately, setting up Joel Eriksson Ek's opening goal just 25 seconds into the contest before assisting on Kirill Kaprizov's second-period power-play tally. He later sealed the victory with his 13th goal of the season. The winger has six points over his last two games, and three three-point performances over his last four outings, so his prominent offensive role continues to provide excellent fantasy upside. The star winger also has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) and a plus-11 rating in nine appearances this month.