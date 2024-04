Boldy notched a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Boldy set up Kirill Kaprizov's opening tally midway through the first period before tying the game 2-2 later in the frame, deflecting a cross-ice feed from Mats Zuccarello past Alexandar Georgiev. The 23-year-old Boldy has offered consistent production in a top-six role this year -- he's up to 63 points (27 goals, 36 assists) through 71 games, matching a career high set last season.