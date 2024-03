Boldy recorded a goal and an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over San Jose.

Boldy set up Joel Eriksson Ek's goal late in the first period before tallying the eventual game-winner 18 seconds into the third, backhanding a loose puck past Mackenzie Blackwood to put Minnesota ahead 2-1. The 22-year-old Boldy has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last eight contests. He's up to 25 goals and 58 points through 65 games this season.