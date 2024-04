Boldy scored a goal on five shots and added a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Boldy has six points during his four-game streak, with four of those points coming on the power play. The star winger is up to 28 tallies, 66 points (23 on the power play), 220 shots on net, 48 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 73 contests overall. He's cemented himself as a reliable scorer in a top-line role for the Wild in his second full season.