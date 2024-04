Boldy scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Boldy extended his point streak to five games (three goals, four assists) with the first-period tally. The 23-year-old has 14 points over his last 13 outings as he continues to thrive in a top-line role. Boldy is up to 29 goals, 38 helpers, 224 shots on net, 48 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 74 appearances this season.