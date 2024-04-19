Boldy collected two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

Both points came in a frantic third period that featured five of the game's seven total goals. Boldy finished the campaign with a six-game point streak, and the surge took him to a career-high 40 assists and 69 points on the season. The 23-year-old winger should be locked into a top-six role with the Wild in 2024-25, and he likely hasn't hit his ceiling yet, especially if Boldy keeps seeing regular shifts alongside Kirill Kaprizov.