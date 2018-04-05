Cullen will watch from the press box against the Kings on Thursday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

While coach Bruce Boudreau didn't provide specifics, it seems likely Cullen is simply getting a night off. The 38-year-old is currently third on the all-time games played list among active players (1444), so it certainly shouldn't come as a surprise the coaching staff wants to give him some extra rest ahead of the playoffs.