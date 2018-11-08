Wild's Matt Read: Called up Thursday
Read was recalled from AHL Iowa on Thursday.
Eric Staal (illness) and Matt Hendricks (undisclosed) are dealing with their respective issues ahead of Thursday night's contest against the Kings, so Read will be on hand as a reinforcement option in case either of the aforementioned players ends up needing more time. Either way, Read is not a recommended fantasy play as a guy whose playing time depends on the health of others.
