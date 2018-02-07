Play

Wild's Mikael Granlund: Adds two more helpers Tuesday

Granlund dished out two assists -- one on the power play -- in Tuesday's 6-2 win over St. Louis.

Granlund has been tremendous in the past 17 games, totaling eight goals and 21 points over that span. Keep rolling out the 25-year-old stud with confidence.

