Wild's Mikael Granlund: Collects four points against Blues
Granlund scored twice and collected two assists during Tuesday's 8-3 win over St. Louis.
This was Granlund's second four-point showing through his past three games, and he's now up to a rock-solid 2.92 points and 8.86 shots per 60 minutes for the campaign. The Finn has found a groove of late with Eric Staal and Jason Zucker, as the trio has combined for nine goals the past three games. Continue to view Granlund as a solid asset in all settings.
