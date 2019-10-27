Wild's Mikko Koivu: Breaks lengthy goal drought
Koivu scored a goal on five shots and had two PIM with five hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over LA.
Koivu knocked home a rebound 6:39 into the third period, bringing to an end a 10-game goal-scoring drought to open the season. His five shots on goal matched a season high. Koivu was limited to 48 games in 2018-19 and scored only eight goals, and he's generally provided somewhere in the mid-teens when he puts in a full season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.