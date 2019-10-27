Wild's Mikko Koivu: Breaks lengthy goal drought

Koivu scored a goal on five shots and had two PIM with five hits in Saturday's 5-1 win over LA.

Koivu knocked home a rebound 6:39 into the third period, bringing to an end a 10-game goal-scoring drought to open the season. His five shots on goal matched a season high. Koivu was limited to 48 games in 2018-19 and scored only eight goals, and he's generally provided somewhere in the mid-teens when he puts in a full season.