Koivu is unavailable due to the league's COVID-19 protocols.
It was reported earlier Wednesday that Koivu was set to miss Thursday's game against Nashville, as he had that absence clarified. It's unclear when Koivu will gain clearance, but he won't be able to practice or travel with the team. Expect Riley Nash to center the fourth line with Alexandre Texier acceding to the third-line center spot.
