Koivu announced his retirement from the NHL on Tuesday.

In his statement, Koivu stated that he wasn't able "to get to the level of play that I need to be true to myself and fair to my teammates, so the time is right for me to retire from hockey." Koivu played 15 seasons for the Wild before signing with the Blue Jackets last offseason, suiting up in just seven games for the latter team. In total, the Finnish center produced 206 goals and 505 assists over 1,035 games,