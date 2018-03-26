Wild's Mikko Koivu: Converts only shot Sunday
Koivu scored on his only shot attempt in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.
Minnesota's captain only has 13 shots attempts in the past 10 games, so it's a bit surprising that he's connected twice over that span. Of course, Koivu's taken a step back offensively in every major offensive category this season. It's tough to explain why he's trending downward outside of his shooting percentage (9.0) dipping after he'd achieved conversion rates of 12.1 and 12.9, respectively, in the previous two campaigns.
