Wild's Mikko Koivu: Could return sooner than expected

Koivu is considered day-to-day with a left knee injury, Brian Murphy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Initial reports suggested Koivu would be out three weeks, but those estimations were incorrect and it's now being reported that the 35-year-old is day-to-day. While it's unlikely he plays against Montreal on Tuesday, the veteran center could return Thursday or Saturday. This is very good news for Koivu's owners who had been preparing for him to miss an extended period. Be sure to monitor his on-ice participation over the coming days, as that will tell us how close he is to returning to game action.