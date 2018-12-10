Wild's Mikko Koivu: Could return sooner than expected
Koivu is considered day-to-day with a left knee injury, Brian Murphy of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Initial reports suggested Koivu would be out three weeks, but those estimations were incorrect and it's now being reported that the 35-year-old is day-to-day. While it's unlikely he plays against Montreal on Tuesday, the veteran center could return Thursday or Saturday. This is very good news for Koivu's owners who had been preparing for him to miss an extended period. Be sure to monitor his on-ice participation over the coming days, as that will tell us how close he is to returning to game action.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...