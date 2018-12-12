Wild's Mikko Koivu: Misses practice
Koivu (knee) won't practice Wednesday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Koivu skated on his own prior to Wednesday's practice, so he's definitely making progress in his recovery, but at this point he should probably be considered questionable at best for Thursday's game against the Panthers. If he's unable to go against Florida, the veteran forward will have to wait for Saturday's matchup with the Flames for his next opportunity to return to game action.
