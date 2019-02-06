Wild's Mikko Koivu: Requires surgery, out for season

Koivu will miss the balance of the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his right knee. He is scheduled to undergo surgery Friday.

Koivu sustained the injury in Tuesday's game against the Sabres, as he collided with Tage Thompson in the first period and left after three minutes of ice time. The team captain finishes the year with eight goals and 21 assists through 48 games. We suspect third-year center, Joel Eriksson Ek, will stick with the parent club in the wake of this development, but it's also conceivable that Charlie Coyle will continue adapting to the center position after replacing Koivu in that spot Tuesday.