Bjugstad notched an assist and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Bjugstad set Nico Sturm loose for a breakaway goal in the third period. The helper was Bjugstad's first point since Jan. 28 -- he went seven games without getting on the scoresheet. The 28-year-old forward has just four points to go with 35 shots on net, 19 hits and 10 PIM through 16 appearances.