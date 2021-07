Bjugstad signed a one-year, $900,000 extension with Minnesota on Monday.

Bjugstad tallied 17 points and 48 hits in 44 games with the Wild during the 2020-21 campaign and added one goal in six postseason appearances. He averaged 11:49 of ice time per game and should have a similar bottom-six role during the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-6 forward was scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason but is now signed on for a second season with Minnesota.