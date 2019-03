Donato finished the scoring in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Donato has been at his absolute best since a trade from the Bruins on Feb. 20, with two goals and five assists over five contests. He needed 34 games to earn nine points with the Bruins, but if his current pace is any indication, he will match that mark in significantly less time with the Wild. The time to add him in most fantasy formats is now.