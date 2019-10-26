Wild's Ryan Hartman: Ready for Saturday's contest
Hartman (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's game against the Kings, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
Hartman took a maintenance day Friday, but it looks like he's fine after participating in Saturday's morning skate. He's expected to stay on the third line. Hartman's offensive game has been unimpressive with just one goal and zero assists over 11 games, so he'll look to get something going against the league's 31st-ranked defense (3.80 GAA).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.