Hartman (undisclosed) will play in Saturday's game against the Kings, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Hartman took a maintenance day Friday, but it looks like he's fine after participating in Saturday's morning skate. He's expected to stay on the third line. Hartman's offensive game has been unimpressive with just one goal and zero assists over 11 games, so he'll look to get something going against the league's 31st-ranked defense (3.80 GAA).