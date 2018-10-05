Wild's Ryan Suter: Big minutes, lackluster effort
Suter, who saw a game-high 25:21 of ice time, skated to a minus-2 rating and drew a minor slashing penalty in Thursday's 4-1 season-opening road loss to the Avalanche.
The beautiful thing about rostering Suter is that he does pick up a ton of minutes (26:47 last season), plus he's deployed on the power play and penalty kill, but this is not the way the veteran wanted to start the season as the top-pairing complement to Mathew Dumba.
More News
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Ready for preseason debut•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Declares himself fit for Opening Night•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Medically cleared•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Wanted to play in charity game•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Return timeline unclear•
-
Wild's Ryan Suter: Expects to be ready for training camp•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...