Wild's Ryan Suter: Big minutes, lackluster effort

Suter, who saw a game-high 25:21 of ice time, skated to a minus-2 rating and drew a minor slashing penalty in Thursday's 4-1 season-opening road loss to the Avalanche.

The beautiful thing about rostering Suter is that he does pick up a ton of minutes (26:47 last season), plus he's deployed on the power play and penalty kill, but this is not the way the veteran wanted to start the season as the top-pairing complement to Mathew Dumba.