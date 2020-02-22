Wild's Ryan Suter: Posts pair of helpers

Suter registered two assists and three shots on goal in Friday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Suter is up to 41 points in 60 appearances this season. The 35-year-old defenseman has a realistic chance to match his career high of 51 points, which he's achieved twice. The Wisconsin native has added 99 shots, 77 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating this season.