Rask (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rask has already missed two games due to his undisclosed injury and won't be in action versus the Ducks on Tuesday either. The club likely used a retroactive designation, which would allow the Swede to be activated at any time. In the meantime, the Wild seem content to utilize defenseman Brad Hunt as a winger on the fourth line.