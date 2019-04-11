2019 Masters tee times, pairings: Complete field list, Tiger Woods set for Round 1 on Thursday

This particular Masters -- the 2019 version of the event -- may well be the most anticipated in the illustrious history of the tournament. The field is loaded. The course is primed. And action is set to begin Thursday with Rory McIlroy entering the field as the hottest golfer in the world. All eyes are on McIlroy as he attempts to complete the career grand slam, but there's so many others with plenty on the line this week.

Rickie Fowler, who came excruciatingly close a year ago), is still looking to win the big one. Jordan Spieth, who has proven he can dominate Augusta National, is struggling to regain his form. Tiger Woods, playing in his second straight Masters, is looking to do what many say he never will again -- bring home a green jacket. There's plenty of star power on the course trying to fend off Woods' attempt to add another major win to his collection, which is why this year's event is being billed as a can't-miss showcase.

But you can't watch your favorite golfers without knowing exactly when they are going to take the course, which is why we are here. Here's a look at the tee times and pairings for Thursday as the 2019 Masters gets underway. Also, take a look at the Featured Groups for Thursday and our complete TV coverage and live streaming guide for the Masters.

2019 Masters tee times, pairings for Thursday

All times Eastern

8:30 a.m. -- Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners

8:41 a.m. -- Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

8:52 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O'Connell

9:03 a.m. -- Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding

9:14 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya

9:25 a.m. -- Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes

9:36 a.m. -- Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard

9:47 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell

9:58 a.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson

10:09 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Hidiki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley

10:31 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland

10:42 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman

10:53 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

11:04 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm

11:15 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith

11:26 a.m. -- Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

11:37 a.m. -- Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling

11:48 a.m. -- Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

11:59 a.m. -- Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen

12:10 p.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvaro Ortiz

12:32 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:42 p.m. -- Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula

12:54 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira

1:05 p.m. -- Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar

1:16 p.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton

1:27 p.m. -- Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira

1:38 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day

1:49 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

2 p.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka