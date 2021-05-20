The second major of the 2021 season has arrived. With golf as a whole finally getting back to its normal schedule following a year of shakeups, the beauty of May will surround the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island this week as the PGA Championship returns to South Carolina for the first time since 2012.

The 103rd PGA Championship features a loaded field featuring showcasing the best golfers in the world. They will have to contend not only with a tough course but perhaps extreme weather and wind, which is often a feature of venues along the ocean.

Collin Morikawa will attempt to defend the PGA Championship crown he won in August, while Hideki Matsuyama will aim to double up after capturing the Masters in April. While both young stars are looking for their second majors, a couple of veterans are trying to find their major grooves again. Jordan Spieth will once again give a go at the career grand slam, while Rory McIlroy attempts to capture his first major championship since 2014.

While attending the PGA Championship can be a ton of fun, simply being able to watch golf on the game's grandest stages is an incredible treat each year. We here at CBSSports.com are thrilled to bring you wall-to-wall coverage of the PGA Championship throughout this week with live streaming all weekend.

CBS Sports golf anchor Jim Nantz will call the action for the 31st consecutive year while hosting coverage from the 18th tower alongside lead analyst Sir Nick Faldo. Also at Kiawah for CBS Sports are veteran announcer Verne Lundquist, lead on-course reporter Dottie Pepper, interviewer Amanda Balionis, Ian Baker-Finch, Frank Nobilo, Trevor Immelman, Mark Immelman and Colt Knost, who is making his network debut.

The 2021 PGA Championship is the 31st consecutive (and 38th overall) broadcast by CBS Sports.

Enough talking about it. Here's how you can watch as much PGA Championship as possible throughout the week. Be sure to stick with CBS Sports for live coverage throughout and download the CBS Sports App to watch the PGA Championship live on your mobile device this weekend.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, May 20

Round 1 start time: 7 a.m. [Thursday tee times]

PGA Championship live stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 16-18 -- 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Round 2 -- Friday, May 21

Round 2 start time: 7 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 16-18 -- 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Round 3 -- Saturday, May 22

Round 3 start time: 8 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 16-18 -- Noon to 7 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+*

Round 4 -- Sunday, May 23

Round 4 start time: 8 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 16-18 -- Noon to 7 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 2-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, Paramount+*

* How to watch the PGA Championship on Paramount+

Additional coverage on CBS Sports Network