The 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews is the pinnacle of the sport: The oldest major being played at the game's most historic course with a Claret Jug set to be awarded to one of the best players in golf. The Old Course in Scotland is hosting The Open for the first time since 2015, and with just 18 holes remaining as dawn breaks Sunday, the title "Champion Golfer of the Year" for 2022 remains up for grabs.

Rory McIlroy entered as the clear favorite in the field, and his play through the first 54 holes did nothing to change that status as he holds the co-lead with Viktor Hovland after three rounds. McIlroy is a 10/11 favorite entering the final round as he not only holds the hearts and minds of the fans at St. Andrews but a stellar major resume, even if he has not captured a crown since 2014. Hovland, on the other hand, is seeking his first significant victory. The Norwegian and the Ulsterman will battle in the final pairing Sunday after soaring to the top of the leaderboard as the penultimate game on Saturday.

Even beyond those two golfers, there is so much to follow Sunday that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2022 Open Championship from start to finish Sunday. Keep on reading to learn how you can follow live on action both on television and streaming online.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 17

Round 4 start time: 2:20 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)