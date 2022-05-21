Halfway through the 2022 PGA Championship, the leaderboard is stacked, and the competition is fierce. Southern Hills has been a tremendous test for the best golfers in the world thus far, especially given the diverse conditions that have been faced in the morning and afternoon sessions through the first two rounds. Winds are expected to be calmer Saturday, which could lead to more even scores on Moving Day.

After shooting one of the best rounds of the day Friday, 25-year-old American up-and-comer Will Zalatoris enters as the leader at 9 under, one stroke clear of second-place Mito Pereira. Every major championship winner at Southern Hills has led or co-led after 36 holes, which puts Zalatoris in great company if history is to be considered.

Right on his heels, though, is a star-studded leaderboard including Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson and Rory McIlroy, all of whom are within five shots of the lead. Thomas posted matching 67s to open the tournament, while Watson shot the round of the day Friday with a 63, and McIlroy took a tumble from his hot start with a 71 but remains in contention.

Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler are both inside the top half of those who made the cut, and both Jon Rahm and Tiger Woods are on the other side after sneaking inside the line.

CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2022 PGA Championship from start to finish Saturday, so follow Round 3 with us live. Beyond that, hit the links below to follow live on action both on television and streaming online. Be sure to check out the entire PGA Championship schedule and coverage guide through the weekend.

All times Eastern

Round 3 -- Saturday, May 21

Round 3 start time: 8 a.m.

PGA Championship live stream: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on ESPN+

Featured Groups -- 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Holes 16-18 -- Noon to 7 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+

Prime TV coverage: 1-7 p.m. on CBS

TV simulcast live stream: 1-7 p.m.

Desktop and mobile: Free on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Connected devices: Available on Paramount+*, CBS Sports App*~

*Paramount+ Premium login required to watch CBS simulcast | ~TV provider authentication required

Additional TV coverage: 8-9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Round 3 encore: 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network