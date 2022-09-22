The United States lit up the International team on the first day of the 2022 Presidents Cup by a 4-1 margin in foursomes (alternate shot) play and takes a big lead into the final three days of play, one that the Trevor Immelman's squad is unlikely to overcome.

However, if the black and gold are going to do damage, it's likely going to come in a four ball format that has been kinder to the International side over the years. Five more matches will go out in the middle of the day on Friday at Quail Hollow Golf Club as the International team tries to regain some of the footing it lost early on this week against Davis Love III's squad.

Love has an embarrassment of riches to draw from as he has to sit two top 25 players in the world each of the first two days and four in each session on Saturday. After Billy Horschel and Kevin Kisner sat on Thursday, they'll go out on Friday for what will be Horschel's first-ever team play as a pro and just Kisner's second such opportunity.

Similarly, Immelman will play Sebastian Munoz and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, both of whom watched the matches on Thursday, and they'll both get their first taste of the Presidents Cup.

As for the other matchups, there aren't many surprises on the U.S. side. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas as well as Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele -- the two most reliable pairings -- will go back out. Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns will try and get a big of revenge after being responsible for the only point the U.S. lost on Thursday. Kisner will take Collin Morikawa's spot and play alongside Cameron Young while Horschel will replace Tony Finau and play with Max Homa.

The International team switched everything up. None of the pairings on Day 2 are the same as they were on Day 1 with Immelman attempting to find something for his squad to cling onto going into the weekend.

Here's a look at all the pairings on Day 2 of the 2022 Presidents Cup. Don't miss our complete Presidents Cup TV schedule and coverage guide so you can check out the action all weekend long. All times Eastern

2022 Presidents Cup pairings

Day 2 -- Four balls

