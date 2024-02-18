All eyes fell on Riviera Country Club this week as Tiger Woods made his first start on the PGA Tour since the 2023 Masters. The 2024 Genesis Invitational served as the grounds for Woods' return yet again, though unfortunately, he was forced to withdraw for the third time in his last six official PGA Tour starts, citing an illness. Also missing from the weekend was Justin Thomas, who finished T58 through the first 36 holes, and Jordan Spieth, who signed an incorrect scorecard and was disqualified despite sitting T20. Sometimes, that's just how it goes.

There are still plenty of significant names in contention, however. Patrick Cantlay enters Sunday as the 18-, 36- and 54-hole leader, taking a two-stroke lead over Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris into the final round. Luke List, Harris English and Jason Day are all within four strokes of Cantlay, who was dynamite entering the weekend but fell off a bit Saturday.

The Genesis Invitational marks the third signature event of the season and the first to feature a cut at the 36-hole mark. The $4 million grand prize is likely more than any major championship winner will claim this season.

ow it's time to see who can pull it out at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, fubo (Try for free)

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio