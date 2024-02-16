Tiger Woods' 2024 Genesis Invitational is officially over. Woods withdrew from the second round of competition while on the seventh hole at Riviera Country Club.

Woods' early withdrawal is due to illness and not his physical state despite the 48-year-old was dealing with back spasms down the stretch of his first round Thursday, a PGA Tour rules official told Golf Channel.

Tiger was also noticeably limping while walking into the clubhouse and while playing his second round Friday.

"My back was spasming the last couple holes, and it was locking up," Woods said Thursday. "I came down and it didn't move and I presented hosel first and shanked it."

Woods was battling to make the cut after opening the Genesis Invitational with a 1-over 72. After starting with a birdie, the tournament host dropped shots on the par-3 4th and the par-4 5th, falling to 2 over or the tournament. He was in danger of not playing the weekend sitting outside the top 50 and more than 10 strokes behind leader Patrick Cantlay.

The Genesis Invitational was Wood's first start on the PGA Tour since the 2023 Masters where he was forced to withdraw due to an ankle injury. Woods has now withdrawn from three tournaments since the 2022 Masters.