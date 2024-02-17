Jordan Spieth was disqualified from the 2024 Genesis Invitational after signing for an incorrect scorecard at following Friday's second round. Spieth signed for a par-3 on the par-3 4th hole when he actually made a bogey-4, according to the PGA Tour. The unfortunate ending to Spieth's week marks his first weekend omission since the 2023 Scottish Open.

The 30-year-old got his Genesis Invitational off to a blistering start alongside 18- and 36-hole leader Patrick Cantlay. Making six birdies across his first 11 holes of the tournament, Spieth was right in the thick of it following his first-round 66. His second round did not go as smoothly as an early birdie on the par-5 1st was offset by the dropped shot on the par-3 4th (which he signed incorrectly).

Spieth chipped in on the very next hole to bounce back and added another birdie on the par-4 7th to turn in 2 under. The back nine got the better of Spieth as he rattled off three bogeys across the first six holes. A reprieve from the dropped shots came in the form of a birdie on the par-5 17th before a messy double bogey on the closing 18th put a bow on a 2-over 73. Spieth stood at 3 under and in a share of 20th before the disqualification.