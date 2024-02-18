The field may have been small at the 2024 Genesis Invitational, but the prize money was as significant as ever. The deepest purse of the 2024 PGA Tour season was on the line Sunday at Riviera Country Club with Hideki Matsuyama taking home the $4 million top prize as part of the $20 million signature event purse.
The $4 million winner's share exceeds the total from the first two signature events of 2024 -- The Sentry and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am -- as well as the first-place checks from the Masters, PGA Championship and The Open last season. (Only the 2023 Players Championship's $4.5 million winner's check was larger.) It also represents a $400,000 increase from last year's top prize taken home by Jon Rahm.
The top three players all cleared seven figures with Will Zalatoris and Luke List each taking home $1.8 million. The trio who finished tied for fourth, including 54-hole leader Patrick Cantlay, will bring home $866,666 each. The generous paydays trickle down the board with everyone inside the top 36 receiving a check worth at least $100,000.
Let's take a look at the payout list or the 2024 Genesis Invitational through the 70 players at Riviera Country Club.
Genesis Invitational prize money, purse
Total Purse: $20 million
1st: $4,000,000
2nd: $2,200,000
3rd: $1,400,000
4th: $1,000,000
5th: $840,000
6th: $760,000
7th: $700,000
8th: $646,000
9th: $600,000
10th: $556,000
11th: $514,000
12th: $472,000
13th: $430,000
14th: $389,000
15th: $369,000
16th: $349,000
17th: $329,000
18th: $309,000
19th: $289,000
20th: $269,000
21st: $250,000
22nd: $233,000
23rd: $216,000
24th: $200,000
25th: $184,000
26th: $168,000
27th: $161,000
28th: $154,000
29th: $147,000
30th: $140,000
31st: $133,000
32nd: $126,000
33rd: $119,000
34th: $114,000
35th: $109,000
36th: $104,000
37th: $99,000
38th: $94,000
39th: $90,000
40th: $86,000
41st: $82,000
42nd: $78,000
43rd: $74,000
44th: $70,000
45th: $66,000
46th: $62,000
47th: $58,000
48th: $56,000
49th: $54,000
50th: $52,000
51st: $51,000
52nd: $50,000
53rd: $49,000
54th: $48,000
55th: $47,000
56th: $46,000
57th: $45,000
58th: $44,000
59th: $43,000
60th: $42,000
61st: $41,000
62nd: $40,000
63rd: $39,000
64th: $38,000
65th: $37,000
66th: $36,000
67th: $35,000
68th: $34,000
69th: $33,000
70th: $32,000