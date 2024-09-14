The Pittsburgh Pirates could use a lengthy outing from starting pitcher Bailey Falter when they go for a sweep of the three-game series against the visiting Miami Marlins on Wednesday afternoon.

The Pirates (69-76) used seven relievers in a 6-4 win on Tuesday, including set-up man Dennis Santana and closer Aroldis Chapman for a second straight game and three of the past four.

Carmen Mlodzinski and Joey Wentz also threw multiple innings for Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

"Our bullpen, it's going to be in a little bit of trouble (Wednesday)," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said. "We're going to have to sit down and talk and see what our availabilities are, but we are going into an off-day (Thursday)."

Falter (7-7, 4.45) is 3-0 in his past seven starts with a 5.52 ERA, but he's gone more than five innings only twice in that span and three times in his past 13 appearances.

"Bailey needs to just go out there and give us a good start and I think that's what we're looking for," Shelton said.

Falter has been helped by good run support, as the Pirates have averaged nearly six runs a game in his past seven outings.

"That's big-time," Falter said. "Whenever we score runs, our job is to go out there and put up a zero."

Falter most recently earned the win after allowing three runs and seven hits in five innings of a 9-4 win against the Washington Nationals on Thursday. He bounced back after giving up three runs in the first inning.

"He didn't look like he was in rhythm in the first inning, just didn't look comfortable," Shelton said. "Then he was able to bounce back. I mean, he was at 71 (pitches) through three and was able to finish at 94, which shows he was efficient in those last two innings."

Falter faced Miami in his season opener and surrendered six runs and five hits in four innings. He gave up five runs in the first inning, but was saved from a defeat when the Pirates scored three runs in the seventh to take a 7-6 lead and eventually won 9-7 in 10 innings.

Falter has made seven appearances (four starts) against the Marlins and is 2-0 with a 5.73 ERA.

The Marlins (54-91) plan to start Jonathan Bermudez in the series finale.

Bermudez (0-0, 5.79) has made just two relief appearances in his major league career.

He gave up two runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings of a 9-8 win against the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 27, and a run and two hits in one inning of a 10-1 win on Sunday.

Michael Petersen could see some time on the mound for Miami on Wednesday.

The right-hander was claimed off waivers Tuesday from the Los Angeles Dodgers, with whom he went 3-0 with a 6.43 ERA in 11 appearances.

Petersen, who played for Britain during the World Baseball Classic, had 10 saves and a 1.64 ERA in 35 games, with 44 strikeouts and eight walks in 33 innings with Triple-A Oklahoma City this season.

To make room for Petersen, the Marlins designated RHP Brett de Geus for assignment.

Miami catcher Jhonny Pereda had three hits in the loss on Tuesday while hitting in the No. 9 spot. Kyle Stowers also contributed two doubles after coming in 1-for-26 in September.

